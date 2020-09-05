-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer to sing ‘Zero to Hero’ for ‘Disney Family Singalong’
-
Now Playing: Watch this choir sing 'Hallelujah' together, apart
-
Now Playing: America scrambles for sports
-
Now Playing: Binge This: Binge-worthy entertainment for the weekend
-
Now Playing: Bryce Vine performs new single 'Problems' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Beyonce and her mom start campaign ‘I Did My Part’ for coronavirus testing
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Rosario Dawson on her 41st birthday
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson surprised a retiring English teacher with a special video message
-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer gives a special preview of Disney’s epic singalong special
-
Now Playing: Princess Diana was the most competitive mom in this race
-
Now Playing: Julia Michaels and JP Saxe discuss the celebrity version of 'If The World Was Ending'
-
Now Playing: Shaq’s big surprise for Keke, Michael and Sara
-
Now Playing: Dylan McDermott on his new series ‘Hollywood’
-
Now Playing: Marni Yang’s children reveal early memories with their mother
-
Now Playing: Billy Eichner gets ready for Disney Family Singalong
-
Now Playing: Exclusive preview of ‘The Last Dance’ new episode
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift announces ‘Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert’ on ABC
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber drop new song ‘Stuck with U’