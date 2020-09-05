Rock and Roll legend Little Richard dead at 87

More
Little Richard is credited with helping R&B cross over into the mainstream and as one of the founders of rock 'n' roll.
1:31 | 05/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rock and Roll legend Little Richard dead at 87

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"Little Richard is credited with helping R&B cross over into the mainstream and as one of the founders of rock 'n' roll. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70599905","title":"Rock and Roll legend Little Richard dead at 87","url":"/WNT/video/rock-roll-legend-richard-dead-87-70599905"}