Transcript for Roger Goodell breaks silence on controversial Saints-Rams call

And NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is breaking his silence on that blown called the saints rams game admitting referees made a mistake. Or saints fans believe that mistake cost them a chance of the Super Bowl. We understand the frustration. That they feel right now. But we also know or officials and human. He said the league will quote look again at possibly expanding instant replay.

