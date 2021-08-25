Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts remembered

More
Charlie Watts, who played with the Rolling Stones for nearly 50 years, died in London on Tuesday at the age of 80.
1:08 | 08/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts remembered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"Charlie Watts, who played with the Rolling Stones for nearly 50 years, died in London on Tuesday at the age of 80.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79627923","title":"Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts remembered","url":"/WNT/video/rolling-stones-drummer-charlie-watts-remembered-79627923"}