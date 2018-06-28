Transcript for Rosenstein grilled on Capitol Hill about the Russia investigation

Next, to the fiery hearing on capitol hill today. Deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein, who is overseaing Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, facing tough questions. Tonight, how he responded. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: The man supervising the Russia investigation today in the hot seat on capitol hill. Lawmakers grilling deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein, saying the probe has gone on long enough. We need to see the evidence. If you have evidence of wrongdoing by any member of the trump campaign, present it to the damn grand jury. If you have evidence that this president acted inappropriately, present it to the American people. Whatever you got, finish it the hell up, because this country is being torn apart. Reporter: In the wake of a scathing inspector general report blasting the justice department for its handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation, Rosenstein and FBI director Christopher WRAY facing heated questions. Republican congressman Jim Jordan, a staunch ally of president trump, accusing Rosenstein of hiding information. Why are you keeping information from congress, I'm not keeping any information from congress that it's appropriate. In a few minutes, the house of representatives will say something different. I don't agree with you, congressman, and I don't believe that's what they are going to say. And if they do, they'll be mistaken. They will be mistaken. Your statement that I'm personally keeping information from you,p trying to conceal information -- You're the boss, Mr. Rosenstein. That's correct. And my job is to make sure that we respond to your concerns. We have, sir. I think the house of representatives is going to say otherwise. But your use of this to attack me personally is deeply wrong. Reporter: The justice department says it has already turned over nearly 900,000 pages and is working around the clock to comply with Republican demands for transparency. And tonight, the house turning up the pressure. Lawmakers approving a rare resolution demanding even more documents, and threatening to hold Rosenstein in contempt of congress or even impeach him if he does not comply. 6. We are not in contempt of this congress and we are not going to be in contempt of this congress. I didn't think I was going to be spending the first ten months of my job staring down the barrel of a contempt citation for conduct that occurred long before I even thought about being FBI director. And Cecilia Vega is with us here in New York tonight. And Cecilia, as they debated the merits of the Russia investigation in Washington today, ABC news also learned today that the special counsel is now looking into some of the people who attended the president's inauguration? Reporter: Yeah, these were invitation only attendees. We're talking about at least one of them has since been sanctions by the U.S. Treasury department. These are oligarchs with deep ties to Moscow. No response from the white house yet. All right, Cecilia, I know you'll be on "Gma" in the morning.

