New rounds of storms cross the East

More
As the East braces for rain and high wind gusts, the Southwest braces for near-record heat.
1:05 | 05/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New rounds of storms cross the East

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54963480,"title":"New rounds of storms cross the East","duration":"1:05","description":"As the East braces for rain and high wind gusts, the Southwest braces for near-record heat. ","url":"/WNT/video/rounds-storms-cross-east-54963480","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.