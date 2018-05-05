-
Now Playing: What is a Nor'easter storm?
-
Now Playing: New eruptions from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Undercover ATF agent shot in the face
-
Now Playing: NRA holds its national convention in Dallas
-
Now Playing: FDA warns against liquid nicotine used in e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: Water from broken line rushes throughout cruise ship
-
Now Playing: Daughter reunited with father who lived just 12 miles away
-
Now Playing: New rounds of storms cross the East
-
Now Playing: 2 teens on a college tour pulled by campus police
-
Now Playing: Accused baby kidnapper gives emotional testimony
-
Now Playing: 6.9 magnitude quake hits Hawaii, causes volcanic eruptions
-
Now Playing: Parkland students react to Trump's comments to the NRA
-
Now Playing: Sister survivors of 'Golden State Killer' speak out: Part 6
-
Now Playing: 'Golden State Killer' suspect charged with eight murders: Part 5
-
Now Playing: 'Golden State Killer's' spree allegedly began when he was a cop: Part 4
-
Now Playing: 'Golden State Killer' allegedly caught after almost 42 years
-
Now Playing: Authorities say at least 12 killed by 'Golden State Killer' across California
-
Now Playing: 'East Area Rapist' terror grips Sacramento as number of victims rises
-
Now Playing: Hawaii governor declares state of emergency amid volcanic eruptions
-
Now Playing: Airlines to refund fliers' airfare after flight attendant accused of being drunk