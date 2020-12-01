The Royal family in crisis mode after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defy the Queen

More
The Queen will host a summit at her Sandringham estate to discuss “a range of possibilities” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
1:30 | 01/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Royal family in crisis mode after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defy the Queen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"The Queen will host a summit at her Sandringham estate to discuss “a range of possibilities” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68220370","title":"The Royal family in crisis mode after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defy the Queen","url":"/WNT/video/royal-family-crisis-mode-prince-harry-meghan-markle-68220370"}