Royal feud surrounding Harry, Meghan heats up

More
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated interview with Oprah is set to air on Commonwealth Day.
1:54 | 03/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Royal feud surrounding Harry, Meghan heats up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:54","description":"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated interview with Oprah is set to air on Commonwealth Day. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76301022","title":"Royal feud surrounding Harry, Meghan heats up","url":"/WNT/video/royal-feud-surrounding-harry-meghan-heats-76301022"}