Transcript for Russian agent's plea deal

Meantime tonight, new details a that woman we have reported on here , MARIA butina.e in cou today, pleading O conspg to act as a Russ agt in T U.S., and now agreeing toooperate with U.S. Prosecutorsany store. So, WHAs really here? S Kyra phiips again T. To nspiracy, aitting she was sent here by russia build back channel connectns wit prominent amen conservatives as part of a C influence operate butina Russian gun rights actist, say her boyfriend, pperative pl Ericks introduced her to top officia in the NRA. In ssia,'m and now I'm the board member of the right to bear arms. Reporter: She also she en brought powerful former leaders to Moscow to mt with top ssian official she told a Russian conct close ties to the Emlin, "We will pressure O them quietly later." Also met prominent republicapolitians, and even asking Donald trp a question in . O you to continue the politics O nctions? Know Putin, and I'll tell you what, get on wh pu Reporter: Butina told Moscow she had LE ndwork for an unofficial channel O commation wit the next U.S. Administration. But tonight, she has flippe pled to cooperate with the justdepartment. So, now she H flipped, pledocoopere. Kyra Phillips with us from shington. What AUT the American repuicrative who introduced butina to the nr members. Is he in legal jeopaynow? Reporter: He could be, David, R sure. He's reportedly under atut his lawyers saying tonight pauerickson has never done aing to hurt our country and never would. David? Kyra Phillips W U again toght. Thank you, Kyra.

