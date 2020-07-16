Transcript for Russian hackers allegedly tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine data

Now to the race for a vaccine and the new turn tonight. New allegations this evening that hackers linked to the Russian government are trying to steal intelligence on vaccines from researchers right here in the U.S. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as U.S., Canadian, and British scientists race to find a vaccine to fight covid-19, allegations that Russian intelligence is trying to steal that critical research. I think that's pretty appalling, to have the Russian government engaged in that endeavour, I think needs calling out. Reporter: The NSA warning tonight that the group apt29, also known as cozy bear, suspected of having ties with the Kremlin's domestic and foreign intelligence services, is trying to hack researchers working on the vaccine. Russia not only can derive benefit economically by speeding up their own development of a vaccine, but they could also disrupt our efforts to develop a vaccine. Reporter: The allegations, which the Kremlin denies, potentially more evidence of Russian aggression towards America after its targeting of the U.S. Election in 2016. The threat of cyberattacks targeting vaccine development growing, the U.S. In may warning that china-affiliated hackers were trying to steal covid-related research. So Pierre Thomas with the news and the Russians allegedly trying to hack researchers. While we have you, new reporting on the massive hack on Twitter we reported on last night hit former president Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Reporter: Victims sent the scam more than $117,000. Tonight the FBI is investigating, David. Pierre Thomas tonight, thank you.

