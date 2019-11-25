Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital after having fever

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a four-time cancer survivor, returned home after a weekend stay at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
1:45 | 11/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital after having fever

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

