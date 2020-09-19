Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s biggest advocate: Her husband

As we continue to look back at a life and legacy Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg we point out she was an icon she pushed for gender equality in this country and at her side through all of her challenges and triumphs. Her husband of nearly half the central. Martin Ginsburg becoming her biggest advocate in the bush would initially get her on the court hears two could check. They were law school sweethearts. Marty Ginsburg he was an extraordinary man very Smart. But completely aren't threatened by how Smart his wife was Betsy went. In Julie Cohen celebrated documentary are BG. Is a love story about a feminist couple long before their time. She said Marty was the first guy who cared that she got a brain heat was bragging about her when they were at Harvard. Law school together saying my wife's gonna be on law review he continued to support her career. Throughout their marriage. A formidable tax attorney in his own right it was only after he has intense advocacy. That President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the highest court in the land. The justice Ginsburg herself says that it was Marty who. Talk to people at lobbying them and just made sure that at least she was under consideration because he really felt she was brilliant and and she deserved it would be good for the country. At her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Ginsburg spoke about Marty's unwavering support. I have had the great good fortune to share life. With a partner. Truly extraordinary for his generation. A man who believed at age eighteen. When we myth that a woman's work. Well that a home. Or on the job. Is as important. As a man. Juju Chang thank you justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at 87 a special edition of Nightline later you're until.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.