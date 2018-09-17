Transcript for Sally Field shares the truth of her off-screen life in new book

W Tur next tonight to the S W. Sally field has written a new book, and it, memories too painfu T share until tonight, behind one of ama's celebrated sm, the abuse she suffereds a child. This Diane sandly fi and what E's now revealing.orter: It's H to you're looking at a te from 54 S ago, and unknown teenager in and of auditi. When I go to thebeach, unss there's boys the, or my boend.en any fine just by myself. Reporter: Sally field remember the mom son the of the impossib iocent TV girl next door,gidget. But today, a71, fieas finally uth of H off-scen. Y child, the story isour ly. Hersncludesea mother she idoled. His giggle, this know, made you laugh even if you didn't want T laugh. Orildhood of dark certaintie including S says, abuse at and of her EP ex childhild use, but S child abuse, it -- I think one of thesons it is, at least, myoint O view, it's so damaging I because it's so complicad. There isn't jus feeling. Reporter: One of the things that we always hears how early shameets in. Oh, yeah. Orter: Andow early the T of you complici. Reporter: Sow sets in. Uh-huh uh-huh. And then, how do upnd have any sort of uanding nger? It'says connected to danger, and loss. Repr: Loss? Ll, kind the self. Orter: Sheays she was saved by fighting the thing she loved, theer work that wod arc across the scrn 50 years warepower. Why? Why? Your life onething, and the timesnl absolutelylathe ground T or sappointme O , Ju hopeless, iup to you tsain and feel it and snd up and ve again And latht on ask her moth, and what her mother said to her before S lost her mom. It iserful and movingnd it's tonight on "Nightne."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.