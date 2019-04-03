Transcript for San Francisco Giants CEO taking leave of absence

Next tonight here, San Francisco giants CEO, he is now revealing he's taking a leave of absence, now apologizing for a physical altercation with his wife. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, new fallout from that public fight between San Francisco giants CEO Larry bear and his wife. Bear now taking a leave of absence. The team's board of directors saying "Mr. Bear has acknowledged that his behavior was unaunacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again." TMZ sports posting that video showing the moment he tries to pry a phone away from his wife, this, as she falls to the ground, yenling for help. Oh, my god! Reporter: Pam yelling in the background, her husband, telling her to stop. Stop, Pam, stop. Reporter: Bear later told "The San Francisco chronicle" my wife and I had an unfortunate public argument and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument." The couple saying, "We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue." David, San Francisco police are still investigating, as is major league baseball, saying they're gathering all the facts surrounding the situation. David? Kayna Whitworth with us tot. Kayna, thank you.

