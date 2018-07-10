Transcript for Saudi journalist vanishes after visiting Istanbul

Next, the mystery at the consulate. A Saudi journalist vanishing. After visiting the Saudi consulate in istanbul. His fiancee waiting outside the embassy for hours. A Turkish official said there's a high probability that he was killed inside. Tonight, his fiancee is still hoping he's still alive. Here's Jennifer Eccleston. Reporter: Tonight, mounting fears over the fate of "Washington post" journalist, Jamal khashoggi, missing in Turkey since Tuesday, after entering the Saudi consulate in istanbul. Living in exile, khashoggi last seen allegedly trying to obtain a document certifying he had divorced his ex-wife so that he could marry his Turkish fiance. A friend of the writer, recounting disturbing details he claims came from Turkish officials that the Saudi national and vocal critic of Saudi rulers was allegedly killed inside the compound. "What was explained to us is this. He was killed, make your funeral preparations." Saudi officials firing back, calling the accusations baseless, then inviting some journalists to select rooms inside the consulate, saying they've got nothing to hide. The "Washington post" Friday, printing a blank column with khashoggi's byline, writing in a statement, "If the reports of Jamal's murder are true, it is a monstrous and unfathomable act. Jamal was, or, as we hope, is a committed, courageous journalist." Tonight, that fiancee telling ABC news she believes the journalist is still inside the consulate, and Turkish officials vowing to unravel this bizarre case. Tom? Jennifer, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.