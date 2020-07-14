Transcript for School boards across the country debate over reopening

Matt, thank you. There's a heated debate under way across the country about schools, when and how they should reopen. Inside the school board meetings. Teachers fearful, parents saying they need help. And the trump administration saying they need to open, or they'll take away money. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, teachers raising fears about returning to schools too soon. In pinellas county, Florida, they're protesting in the gravest of terms. The governor of the state calling for schools to open. But in this school board debate, emotions were running high. When I signed up to teach, I didn't sign up for hazardous duty. I served 8 1/2 years in the military, I didn't once fear for my life once. I do now. What in the hell are we doing? Reporter: The trump administration has threatened to pull funding from schools that don't open. Look, American investment in education is a promise to students and their families. If schools aren't going to reopen and not fulfill that promise, they shouldn't get the funds. Reporter: Today, the coronavirus task force member said that small children have little chance to spread covid-19 among themselves and others. But the data is limited and unproving. The CDC says that opening schools without distancing is high risk. But in Orange county, California, a school board voted to recommend just that. No social distancing, no masks. This in a hot spot where reopenings are being rolled back. Even though they're not my kids, to know that if one of them were to pass away because they got sick, because they just want to come into school and learn is atrocious. Reporter: Ana yuricek is a Florida mother of 10-year-old twins, who was overwhelmed when the schools closed in the spring. Teachers have an amazing skill and I cannot be that replacement. And so it was impossible. My number one ask for the school district is to really have the teachers teaching, whether it's virtually or physically. It will be a tough road ahead. Victor, the schools debating whether to open and what to do with social distancing and masks. I know major retailers are moving forward on masks. Another one taking steps tonight? Reporter: Best Buy announcing that masks will be required in all 1,000 schools nationwide. Others saying they're considering the same. Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.