Transcript for Search for missing Connecticut mother focuses on trash plant

Next tonight here, a new focus in the search for that missing mother of five, after police revealed they have discovered evidence of her blood. ABC's Eva pilgrim is in Connecticut tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the search for missing Connecticut mother Jennifer dulos focusing on this trash plant in Hartford. Where's Jennifer? Reporter: This, after police revealed evidence against her estranged husband and his girlfriend. Where is she? Reporter: Survillance from the night Jennifer disappeared allegedly shows fotis dulos throwing away multiple garbage bags near that plant. Police say his girlfriend, Michelle troconis, was with him and that the evidence detectives later recovered tested positive for Jennifer dulos' blood. It's been two weeks since the mother of five vanished after dropping her children off at school. Do you know what happened to Jennifer? Tonight, troconis is out on bond. Fotis remains behind bars. Both facing charges for evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution. David, today Jennifer's mother filed for custody of her five children, asking a judge to allow the children to stay in her care, even if their father is able to bond out of jail. David? Eva pilgrim tonight. Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.