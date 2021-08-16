Transcript for Search for survivors continues after earthquake in Haiti

tropical depression grace now bearing down on Haiti at this hour. More misery there after that 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Thousands are now homeless. More than 1,400 are dead. Hundreds more missing tonight. Families desperately searching for survivors with little government help. Foreign aid has begun to arrive, but it's just the beginning. The U.S. Coast guard flying the critically injured out, but the need tonight is staggering. ABC's Matt Gutman is in Haiti tonight. Reporter: In day here tonight, dimming hope in those mounds of pulverized concrete and increasingly scenes of anguish. Hotels and churches crumbled. So many are dead here that caskets are being driven out on mopeds. The earthquake tore this voodoo temple right off the mountain. They believe there are more bodies in the rubble and this goes on for house after house. One of the houses here belonged to Lucia. We arrived as the grave diggers were finishing their work. Under the upturned Earth, her daughter. She says two of her daughters were killed, her son, badly injured. One of her surviving daughters, inconsolable. She took us to her house, clutching her daughter's arm. She showed me how she pulled family members to safety. They received no help. Partly because there is so little help here. This paramedic helping the U.S. Coast guard evacuate as many as they could fit on those choppers. It's chaos right now. No coordination of resources. Reporter: Including the chaotic distribution of food and water. And with that tropical depression sweeping in, we asked Lucia and her neighbors if dhail have to sleep outdoors tonight. All of them saying yes. David, that tropical depression means those U.S. Coast guard helicopters we saw medevacing the injured will be grounded. That means search and rescue teams will be suspended and an unimaginable night of misery for those trapped in the rubble. Matt, thank you. And back here at home now, and to the coronavirus, what the CDC has now revealed about

