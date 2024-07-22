Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle grilled in blistering hearing on Capitol Hill

Facing bipartisan calls to resign, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle testified on Capitol Hill, acknowledging the assassination attempt on Trump was a significant operational failure.

July 22, 2024

