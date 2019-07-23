Transcript for Senate passes legislation to permanently support 9/11 victims fund

In the other news tonight, involving Jon Stewart and the 9/11 responders. This image just before the vote in the senate today. Jon Stewart smiling there as much Mcconnell walks by. Stewart's voice put pressure on lawmakers to act, and ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill tonight. Reporter: On capitol hill today, applause. And a huge sigh of relief for the heroes of 9/11. The senate passing legislation to permanently fund care for first responders and survivors. There have been too many funerals, too many hospices. These families deserve better. Reporter: Comedian Jon Stewart has been fighting for them for years, shaming lawmakers for their inaction. They did their jobs. 18 years later, do yours. Reporter: At his side last month, detective Luis Alvarez. You all said you would never forget, well, I'll here to make sure that you don't. Reporter: He did not live to see today. Today, for first responder John feel, an emotional farewell to this fight. Yes, I cried with Jon, but that was to exhale, that was to get 18 years of pain and suffering out and I believe it's out. It's been a long fight. Mary Bruce live with us tonight. And a clear sigh of relief for the first responders. And this funding will last for decades? Reporter: David, every five years they have had to fight to replenish this fund. That ends today. The first responders will get the care their need for the rest of their lives. David? Mary Bruce, thank you. There was a dramatic new development tonight in the

