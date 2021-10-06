Senate reaches tentative bipartisan agreement on infrastructure package

The bipartisan group will propose a $579 billion infrastructure bill, an aide told ABC News. The lawmakers now face an uphill battle trying to sell it to the White House and fellow lawmakers.
1:06 | 06/10/21

