Serena Williams to face off against Romanian star at Wimbledon

More
Williams is going for her 8th Wimbledon title as she competes against Simona Halep.
0:17 | 07/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Serena Williams to face off against Romanian star at Wimbledon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Williams is going for her 8th Wimbledon title as she competes against Simona Halep.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64303984","title":"Serena Williams to face off against Romanian star at Wimbledon","url":"/WNT/video/serena-williams-face-off-romanian-star-wimbledon-64303984"}