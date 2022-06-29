Serena Williams wins first match at US Open

Serena Williams won her first match at the U.S. Open before a sold-out crowd of more than 29 thousand people and prepares to face the number two player in the world.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live