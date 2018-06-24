Transcript for Severe storms spread across the country

Next to the severe storm threat, on the move tonight. Blinding rain in Nebraska. A menace on the highways. And the cleanup after damage storms in Memphis. Sam champion joining me no how dangerous could the storms be tonight? Let's show everybody what's going on right now. The first areaf storms, Oklahoma, Texas, into Arkansas. That runs until 11:00 P.M. Central. These storms have been Goin all day. That's what's responsible for the viwe just saw. The 73, 80-mile-per-hour winds. And in Colorado that will run until 9:00 P.M. Or 10:00 P.M., buckets of already coming out of the storm. One or two storms scatred in the midatlantic, or northeast. These storms are just developing now. They're going to lose their punch when they GE the coastline. The storm in Washington, D.C., there's a marine warning for that 50-mile-per-hour winds. Probably rough rain and hail in that. Just touching on the fire danger, this area in California is so warm, and a small cooldown, 91 to 94 in Amento. The of the area stays that warm aarmer for the next three to five and bone dry. Hwe go again with the wildfires. Sam, THA

