Transcript for Severe summer thunderstorms brings in flooding rains

Back now with extreme weather heading into the holiday weekend. A flash flood emergency in parts of Mississippi and Tennessee this morning, with flood watches tonight all the way into Missouri. At the same time, a fourth of July heat wave is settling in for millions. Let's get right to ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano. Reporter: Good evening, Tom. Another day of summer severe weather. Take a look at the radar. From Maine all the way to Mississippi, deep into Texas. Thunderstorms produced some big winds. 60 miles per hour in Virginia. And that line moving through Tennessee, that's got heavy rain with it. Where it's not raining, it's hot. Warnings in Tulsa and advisories from Dallas to Shreveport to new Orleans tomorrow. And that heat expanding into the holiday weekend. We could see 90s coast to coast in some of the major cities through the fourth of July. Tom? We'll stay tracking that weather through the week. Rob, thank you.

