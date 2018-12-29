Transcript for Severe weather sweeps across the country ahead of the new year

We begin with a storm threat, coming on the heels of record breaking rains in the south, you see the drone images of water in Georgia, and blowing snow on slick roads causing treacherous travel conditions in eastern New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. And new two systems to ring in a soggy new year in the northeast. Rob Marciano starts us off. Reporter: The new storm coming together and heading east, just as millions are digging out or drying out from a massive storm that prompted dozens of water rescues, like this one in North Carolina. Oh, my god. Reporter: Watch this SUV being swallowed by flood water. Its driver trapped inside after plunging head first into a retention pond. He's still in the car! Reporter: A bystander jumping in to save him. The driver narrowly escaping through the rear window of the car. Similar scenes in Georgia. A half a foot of rain there forcing drivers to take their chances on flooded roads. First responders using a ladder to carry this stranded motorist to safety. That storm leaving six dead, tormenting the north with ice and snow. Dumping up to a foot of snow on the dakotas and nearly two feet in Minnesota. But in the southwest, that new system bringing blizzard conditions and dropping up to 30 inches of snow in New Mexico. This camper overturning on its side on a slick road as the systems takes aim at the east coast. And rob joins us now with the forecast. Rob, any silver lining out there for the millions coming to times square to ring in the new year? It will be a lot warmer than last year. One of the coldest new year's on record last year. This year, much milder. But the two systems, there they are. And Portland, Seattle, you are hit tonight. The left over from New Mexico, and Arkansas. They combine in the day on Monday, a mostly rain event. Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Indianapolis, D.C. And Baltimore in the evening and New York City, could be one of the mildest new year's eves on record. But also on the wet side. All right, rob, thank you.

