Severe weather threatening Northeast for the weekend

More
The same system that triggered flooding and high-water rescues in Kansas City, Missouri, is moving through the Northeast with thunderstorm watches in effect.
0:13 | 05/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather threatening Northeast for the weekend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The same system that triggered flooding and high-water rescues in Kansas City, Missouri, is moving through the Northeast with thunderstorm watches in effect.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70962283","title":"Severe weather threatening Northeast for the weekend","url":"/WNT/video/severe-weather-threatening-northeast-weekend-70962283"}