-
Now Playing: Los Angeles DA reviewing sex assault allegations against Kevin Spacey
-
Now Playing: 'House of Cards' production to resume without Kevin Spacey
-
Now Playing: Beach Boys, Temptations bring nostalgia to July 4 celebration
-
Now Playing: Passengers rescue Boston woman caught between train and platform
-
Now Playing: 3 new sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey
-
Now Playing: Missing Nebraska man found in cornfield
-
Now Playing: A possible shark attack in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Survivors of Bahamas boat explosion speak out
-
Now Playing: Devices called skimmers are stealing credit card information at gas stations
-
Now Playing: Suspect in custody after double shooting at Kansas elementary school playground
-
Now Playing: Spring Fire claims more than 100 homes in Colorado
-
Now Playing: 'Drunk suit' demonstrates dangers of driving intoxicated
-
Now Playing: Warnings of credit card thefts at gas stations
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: New study finds coffee drinkers may live longer
-
Now Playing: At least 12 dead as sinking ferry run aground off Sulawesi
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin reveals she wanted to 'shame' Trump with controversial mask photo
-
Now Playing: Seattle authorities preparing to clear out homeless camp
-
Now Playing: 'Baby, you're a firework!' Sweet preemies dress in patriotic best for July 4
-
Now Playing: 'We can't get her back alive': 7-year-old calls 911 after baby sister falls in pool
-
Now Playing: 2 men shot, critically hurt at elementary school