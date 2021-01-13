{"duration":"0:14","description":"Adelson was a billionaire with hotels and casinos from Las Vegas to China. He was one of President Donald Trump’s largest campaign donors. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75208346","title":"Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and Republican donor, dies at 87","url":"/WNT/video/sheldon-adelson-casino-mogul-republican-donor-dies-87-75208346"}