Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and Republican donor, dies at 87

Adelson was a billionaire with hotels and casinos from Las Vegas to China. He was one of President Donald Trump’s largest campaign donors.
0:14 | 01/13/21

Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and Republican donor, dies at 87

