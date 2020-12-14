Federal inmate Brandon Bernard was put to death Thursday night despite protests and pleas for leniency from advocates including Kim Kardashian West. ABC’s Andrea Fujii reports.

How death row inmate James Dailey met his co-defendant Jack Pearcy: Part 2

Dailey has been on Florida’s Death Row for nearly 35 years for the murder of 14-year-old Shelly Boggio. Pearcy is serving a life sentence for the same crime but both claim innocence.