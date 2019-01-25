Transcript for Shortage of air traffic controllers leads to travel stoppage

Today, there was an urgent need for air traffic controllers in four major airports. David Kerley on that part of the story. Reporter: When will air travel return to Normal? Delays are still being felt tonight. As jetliners, stacked up because of the shutdown. Air traffic slowed, even stopped deliberately because of a shortage of unpaid controllers. American 970, I've got a reroute for you. Reporter: A full ground stop at Laguardia. The drastic action taken by the FAA to keep the skies safe, resulting in flight cancellations and many of today's 3,400 delays. The cancelled flight, and then to a different airline. And now it's been delayed again. Reporter: The cause, an increased controller callout rate at two centers. At the Washington, D.C., area center, 6 of the 13 controllers scheduled, nearly half called out. And they handle much of the traffic in and out of the new York area. The effects, delayed flights, rippling across the country tonight. With the end of the shutdown, controllers are relieved. They're tired. They're exhausted mentally. And they're ready for some help. David, with the shutdown ending, what are your sources telling you about the coming days? How soon can they be fully staffed again? Reporter: It should be rather immediately. With TSA officers expecting to get checks, we should see the callout rate return to Normal quickly. Thank you. We are going to turn to the major headline in the Russia

