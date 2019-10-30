Transcript for Single-engine plane crashes in suburban Atlanta

deadly plane crash right into a neighborhood outside Atlanta. Just after takeoff, the plane plummeting. Pieces of the plane scattered among the homes tonight. At least two dead. And ABC's Steve osunsami is on the scene. Reporter: Authorities in this suburban Atlanta neighborhood are searching through lawns tonight and picking up the pieces of a single-engine plane that crashed into a townhome shortly after takeoff. You could hear a boom, oh yeah, you could feel it. Reporter: The plane was headed to North Carolina from an airport north of the city, but crashed here this morning, about a mile from the runway. We're looking for an aircraft. Reporter: It hit so hard, most of it is jammed into the crawlspace of this building. Two people onboard are confirmed dead. The unit with the plane now inside it was empty, and they don't believe anyone on the ground was hurt. Just yesterday, a pilot was killed in New Jersey when his twin-engine plane crashed into a home and set it on fire. No one on the ground was hurt here, either. Reporter: Federal authorities are investigating both incidents. We don't know what caused either crash, but the weather here certainly hasn't been great. It's been raining all day.

