Transcript for Single mother in Iowa comes forward as Powerball winner

Finally tonight here, it's always nice when the person who wins one of those giant jackpots seems so deserving. The Iowa mom is America strong. This single mom and grandmother is walking into a new chapter. Lerynne west of Redfield, Iowa. One of the winners of the major jackpots last month. She won $343 million. She works in health care insurance, or, shall we say, worked. Occupation is the question -- So, currently I'm retired. Reporter: When she heard someone won from her state, she thought, get the tickets. She left them in her sister's pickup. Her sister found them on the floor of the truck. It took me about a minute going back and forth to figure out that I had won. And I said to my sister, get that ticket, get in your truck and get up here now and drive slow. Reporter: Lerynne today said she'll pay her grandchildren's tuition, take care of family and friends and she's already set up a foundation, named after a grandson she lost as an infant. The Callum foundation is set up in honor of a grandson of mine who was born in April and he was born at 24 weeks and he lived for one day. And so that foundation is to honor him and to do good for others. Reporter: A powerful moment, and then some humor. Her Ford fiesta, she says, will go. Got 142,000 miles on it, and I'm going to get a car big enough that I can take all my grandchildren places now.

