Sleeping toddler saved from stray bullet by stuffed animal

A stray bullet amid a shower of gunfire in Wisconsin ricocheted into the child’s bedroom where it landed inside the child’s stuffed baby shark, missing her by inches.
0:17 | 11/30/19

