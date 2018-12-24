Small plane crashed down into the ocean in South Florida

Luckily, the plane landed near a lifeguard stand and everyone got out unharmed.
0:17 | 12/24/18

Comments
Transcript for Small plane crashed down into the ocean in South Florida

