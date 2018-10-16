Small plane crashes into ocean just feet away from Florida beach

Lifeguards ran into the surf and pulled the pilot to shore, but he refused medical treatment, authorities said.
0:13 | 10/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Small plane crashes into ocean just feet away from Florida beach
To the index of other news tonight the small plane crashing into the ocean off Daytona Beach, Florida the plane going down in the water just feet away from beach. Lifeguards and according to the circle plane bobbing up and down in the weeks there with the pilot was pulled from the plane carried ashore he was not. Seriously hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

