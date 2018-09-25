Now Playing: Will Smith to celebrate 50th birthday with daring bungee jump

Now Playing: Will Smith parodies son Jaden Smith's 'Icon' music video

Now Playing: Amazon to feature NFL's first all-female broadcast team

Now Playing: Will Smith's big birthday leap

Now Playing: Dunkin drops 'donuts'

Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy perfectly impersonate each other

Now Playing: Olympian and 'King of Instagram' Adam Rippon reveals his social media secrets

Now Playing: Lady Gaga reveals how being bullied inspired her role in 'A Star is Born'

Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson tells her love story and discusses new foundation

Now Playing: Leighton Meester dishes on 'Single Parents'

Now Playing: Tim Tebow's tips for living life to the fullest

Now Playing: 'DWTS' pro shares season premiere highlights on 'GMA'

Now Playing: At home and backstage with star of Broadway's 'Wicked'

Now Playing: Young girl wins over MLS crowd with national anthem rendition

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ronan Farrow discusses his reporting on 2nd Kavanaugh accuser

Now Playing: Crikey! It's the Irwins on 'GMA Day' with 'Quilly Nelson' and a huge python!

Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson's powerful words about mental health

Now Playing: We gave Taraji P. Henson the most adorable pup-inspired gift!

Now Playing: Justin Theroux calls his split with Jennifer Aniston a 'gentle separation'