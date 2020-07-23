Transcript for Sneakers for Soldiers receives over $100K in donations in 2 days

Finally tonight here, America strong. The story you saw here this week, the mother, the son's request. In fact, it was just 48 hours ago. And what you did. It was just two nights ago here, the American servicemen and women you haven't forgotten, even in the middle of this pandemic. Military mom Deborah Hausladen, from malvern, Pennsylvania, and her non-profit, sneakers for soldiers. And that simple request from her son serving in Afghanistan. He needed a pair of sneakers, because his sneakers were starting to wear out. The sneakers he'd been issued were worn through. We said we'd gladly send him a pair of sneakers over. That mom shipping 300 pairs a month to troops in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria. We reported on this before, but this week, you jumped in again. Thousands of donations and messages of support. Deb Deborah telling us tonight, more than 113,000 in the past two days. Hi, David. Like from Marian Nakada in Cambridge, Massachusetts. With covid potentially impacting military families, I am grateful for an opportunity to be able to help. I get emotional when I see the pictures of the troops posing with gratitude holding their shoes. Hi, David. Military mom Patricia Lopez from Burbank, Illinois. This has been a very rough year for military families. A lot of spouses have lost their jobs and a lot have gone through financial issues during this time. It is great to know that our son and other soldiers are not forgotten. Hi, David. And the soldiers, including master sergeant David. We can't reveal his location or his last name, but he told us, it makes all the difference. Back home, things aren't great right now. We got the pandemic going on. Just knowing that we're not forgotten while we're out here serving makes the time go by so much easier. Hi, Mr. David. And that mom, shanina and her children, Lauren, Gavin, Colin, Alyssa, missing their dad. Want to thank sneakers for soldiers for remembering our special soldier. Thank you for sending not only him but his entire unit sneakers. Hey, David. And her husband, first lieutenant Tony, and what it was like when 53 pairs of sneakers arrived. Those boxes arrived and we opened them up, I'm talking about adult soldiers, men and women, smiling like Christmas. Christmas in July for the troops and their families back home, even in this time, not forgotten. Never forgotten. And we thank you for watching. We love our viewers. I'm David Muir. From all of us here, have a good evening. Good night.

