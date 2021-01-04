Snowy conditions cause a massive highway pileup in Ohio

The crash involved about 20 cars and shut down a stretch of Interstate 77 in Ohio on Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of any serious injuries.
0:21 | 04/01/21

Snowy conditions cause a massive highway pileup in Ohio

