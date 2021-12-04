‘The Sopranos’ actor Joseph Siravo has died

More
Joseph Siravro played Tony Soprano’s father in several flashback scenes. He died of cancer after a long battle with the disease.
0:14 | 04/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘The Sopranos’ actor Joseph Siravo has died

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Joseph Siravro played Tony Soprano’s father in several flashback scenes. He died of cancer after a long battle with the disease.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77031650","title":"‘The Sopranos’ actor Joseph Siravo has died","url":"/WNT/video/sopranos-actor-joseph-siravo-died-77031650"}