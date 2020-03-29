Transcript for Spreading hope and joy while staying apart

Finally tonight the new ways we are living adapting, adjusting and in some cases finding new ways to help. it is so hard to remember life like this, thousands shoulder to shoulder dancing to coldplay. But the magic of the music still exists. these twins from sicily, mirko and Valerio playing that coldplay hit "Viva la Vida" on their vie lines. All across the world we're adapting to a new reality. From music to sports, no marathons for the time being, so a runner in England combined distance running with social distancing, gareth Allen ran a marathon in his backyard. More than a thousand laps over six straight hours. I'm going to have a little lie-down. Reporter: Another sport, the game of squash played all over the world, even in front of the great pyramids of Egypt. With clubs closes a family in Pennsylvania created their own court in their basement. We made it out of six sheets of plywood. Reporter: They boast drop shots and having some long rallies. Ingenuity is also turning into support. It's going to be a delayed start with so many sports and at fanatics they make uniforms for the big leagues but now they're adapting. Nice to be able to help and be able to have an impact in this somewhat quick way. Reporter: The factory turning those famous pinstripes into gowns and masks for health care workers in desperate need, still making uniforms, but now for a different type of superstar. Incredible what people are doing during this time.

