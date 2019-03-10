St. Louis Blues surprise 11-year-old superfan with Stanley Cup ring

Laila Anderson has a rare, life-threatening immune disease and is a hardcore NHL fanatic when it comes to the Blues, who won their first Stanley Cup in June.
1:54 | 10/03/19

Transcript for St. Louis Blues surprise 11-year-old superfan with Stanley Cup ring

