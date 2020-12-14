Star college basketball player collapses on court

More
Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during a game.
1:21 | 12/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Star college basketball player collapses on court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during a game. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74705982","title":"Star college basketball player collapses on court","url":"/WNT/video/star-college-basketball-player-collapses-court-74705982"}