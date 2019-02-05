'Star Wars' Peter Mayhew has died

Mayhew was the original actor behind the beloved "Chewbacca" character in the 'Star Wars' franchise. He was 74 years old.
0:10 | 05/02/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Star Wars' Peter Mayhew has died
There is late word tonight of a major passing actor Peter Mayhew has died of course he was the original after behind the below two Barca in the Star Wars franchise Peter Mayhew. With 74.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

