Transcript for Starbucks planning to shutter all stores for afternoon bias training

Back now with why Y Starbucks may be closed temporarily tomorrow. 'S all connected to the fallout the arresx of black men at a philadelphia Starbucks back in aprithe video and theoutrageoing viral. The company now set T close 8,000 stores across the country for racial bias training here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reportehis video sparketrage -- What did they do?what did tdo? Someone tell me what did? Reporter: -- Is now prompting change. After these two men at thisladelphia stbucks arrested for trespassing after one D to use T restroom thout Maki a purchase. Starbucks is attempting to use at video as a teachable momenteating this new training video. The events in Philadelphia ted us T bring 8,000 stores and 175,000artners together on 5/29, because that not who we aspire to be. Reporter: The company is shuttering all stores tomorrow Afton for Bia training. Helping people see each other fully, completely, respectfully. Repr: Workersl hear from the activist and rapper co, watch a lm and break into smaller discussn groups. In the wake of that video, Starbucks now says anyon can use its es, including restros, without a purchase, like many businesses that enforce no loitering policies. And while stcks has settled whose youngmen, they told our rob Roberts, they want to E long-term change. It's not just a black people thing -- it's a peoplthin that's exactly what we want see out of this, and that's true change. Rr: Some critics say this training nothing than a P.R. T, but Starbucks says W Ty're doing tomorrow is not an overnight fix,ut a start to a ng-term commitment. Starting the conversation, Tom. Longmcommitment. All right,linseyhank you.

