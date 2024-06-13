State of emergency declared in Florida following 25 inches of rain

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida after 25 inches of rain fell in the last 48 hours. A flood watch is in effect until Friday evening from Miami to West Palm Beach.

June 13, 2024

