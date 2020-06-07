Transcript for State of emergency after influx of Americans injured, killed by gunfire

There was an eruption of gun violence over the holiday. Hundreds shot in Chicago, new York, Atlanta and L.A. Dozens killed, including young children, caught in the cross fire. An 8-year-old in Atlanta. And that's where Steve osunsami is tonight. Reporter: The numbers of American lives shattered by gunfire over the weekend are 77 people shot in Chicago. 14 of them died, including this 7-year-old. So many of the dead this weekend are black children. 11-year-old Devon Mcneil was hit by a stray bullet on the way to a cookout in Washington, D.C. And in Atlanta, 8-year-old secoriea turner was killed by rounds of gunfire shot into a car. Atlanta's mayor says the shooters were black, and that it happened just outside this Wendy's parking lot, where 27-year-old rayshard brooks was killed a month ago at the hands of a white police officer. Enough is enough. Enough is enough. Reporter: The burned down restaurant has become a memorial for peaceful protest. But ever since, a group of people with long guns have taken over the area and blocked roads. Police are searching F the child's killer and today, finally moved in and took back the street. We're fighting the enemy within, when we are shooting each other up on our streets. Reporter: Police in New York, and, frankly, across the country, are arguing that the push for police reforms is making it harder for them to keep people safe, no matter their color. They are afraid if they're making an arrest, that if their knee goes on the back of someone that they're fighting their life for that they could be prosecuted. Reporter: As part of Georgia's declared state of emergency, the governor is calling up 1,000 troops to help local police. He explains that the peaceful protests have been hijacked by criminals. David? All right, Steve, thank you.

