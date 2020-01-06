Transcript for State of emergency as Los Angeles enacts curfew

Now to the state of emergency in Los Angeles tonight. Curfews back in place there, as we learn new information about some people in the crowds taking advantage of this moment. Here's Matt Gutman now. Reporter: Today, L.A. Under curfew, shut down and boarded up. For days protesters marching squaring off against police. From l.a.'s city hall, secured by to National Guard to the heart of Santa Monica. What you're seeing right now is police squeezing the protesters. They have actually surrounded us. They're coming in from all angles. And when that didn't work, tear gas. On the fringes of the protests, looting. Despite a countywide curfew protesters leaving this supermarket ransacked, trying to stuff that widescreen into a sedan. Another store looted. People coming out with arms full of goods, and police nowhere in sight. In Long Beach, they were right there as looters burst through the boarded-up windows of that retailer. In Santa Monica as night fell, police teams finally arriving, zip-tying dozens suspected of looting or violating curfews. There are opportunists who are tracking where peaceful protests are occurring, and they are then going to that city. Reporter: But the mayhem not drowning out the message. It is about George Floyd dying. But the microcosm is that America has its knee on the minorities' necks every single day. Reporter: An active but peaceful situation here. Over 1,500 people have been arrested in Los Angeles over the past 48 hours or so. And the curfew extended here in the county until the end of the David? The live pictures from los Angeles tonight. Matt, thank you. When we come back, as you

