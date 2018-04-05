State Supreme Court vacates Michael Skakel's murder conviction

More
The court ordered a new trial, saying the Kennedy cousin's attorney had failed to present alibi evidence.
0:19 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for State Supreme Court vacates Michael Skakel's murder conviction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54948743,"title":"State Supreme Court vacates Michael Skakel's murder conviction","duration":"0:19","description":"The court ordered a new trial, saying the Kennedy cousin's attorney had failed to present alibi evidence. ","url":"/WNT/video/state-supreme-court-vacates-michael-skakels-murder-conviction-54948743","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.