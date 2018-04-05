Now Playing: Attorneys for Michael Skakel hope new evidence will clear him

Now Playing: State Supreme Court vacates Michael Skakel's murder conviction

Now Playing: Trump says planned US-North Korea summit has a date and location

Now Playing: Trump praises judge who blasted special counsel probe at Manafort hearing

Now Playing: Trump praises federal judge who questioned broad scope of Mueller probe

Now Playing: Trump speaks for the third year in a row at the NRA Convention

Now Playing: Gun rights will 'never be under siege as long as I am your president': Trump to NRA

Now Playing: Has WH press secretary Sarah Sanders lost her credibility?

Now Playing: Trump says Giuliani will 'get his facts straight'

Now Playing: Trump backs WH chief, says Kelly 'doing a fantastic job'

Now Playing: Trump insists he didn't change his story on Stormy Daniels

Now Playing: Trump says date and location are set for North Korea summit

Now Playing: Trump on Rudy Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'

Now Playing: Trump: 'I would love to speak' to Special Counsel Mueller

Now Playing: White House faces questions of credibility

Now Playing: John McCain reads passionate excerpt from memoir

Now Playing: Investigators were tracking Michael Cohen's calls

Now Playing: Sarah Sanders defends White House credibility

Now Playing: Sanders: 'We give the very best information that we have at the time'