States preparing to lift COVID-19 restrictions despite apprehensions

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to restart the state's economy before the end of the week as long as owners follow strict social distancing and hygiene requirements.
7:10 | 04/22/20

States preparing to lift COVID-19 restrictions despite apprehensions

