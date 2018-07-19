Transcript for Steam-pipe eruption paralyzes part of NYC during rush hour

More to come ons St Cecilia Vega tonight, and cecilia,hank you. New York City. A massive explosion, a steam pipe eruptinunderground, the plumeoting up several stornearly 50 buildings were evacuated Y, and T are real concerns at this hour about asbestos ted in that pi, possibly contaminaing buildings, and paralyzing a majoart of the city for several hours. Thexn shatteri the there, and firefighters hosing workers down at the scene. Linsey Davis is at last scene tonight. Reporter:m in Manhattan thisning after this violent steam pipe eruption. Paralyzing part of new just before rush hour.ewing Stea asphalt, an debriseveral stories high. Co famed 5th avenue, and E with thick You can G an idea of how mu steam is floating through the streets as the plumelows just feet from them. Onlookers in disbelief.the scene ompting pac. As soon as I heard a loud explosion, I just booked it and ran. Reporter: Officials say at 6:39 ts morning -- a 20 inch, 86 year old, steam pipptured, ING five pe with minor injuries. Creating a large crater in the street. You can see how close this car came to direct it. Thankod this happened so early in the mor that there were many fewer people present than would normabe at the intersection. Rtet, the new concern, that burst was determined to cont potentially hazardasbestos. My sweatshirt is covered in mud but it didn't get Y sk. It's still in my hair bum alive I'm safe and I'm grateful. There is real concern about her any Deis entered into ngs or into air condning systems. Reporter: Several blocks Al 5th ae and near 50 bldings, shown. Some likely through the weekend. It to get tmyice I like to avoid the air. Reporter: Firefighters T spyed down and tshowering off in a decontamination tent. And anyone in the area at th me is being sed to do the same. W. Really lucky the iies weren't more serious today with Y there. Linsey Davis joins us L N the site that explosion. We know ahoties are on the E there instigating cleaning up, but linsey we saw those decontaminatio centers and what thelth Conces for the people who live and work nearheblast, and when will they be allowed to get back to ofs and F many of tm, thein apartmen? Reporter: There is an expectation many of these buildings may actually stay closed THR the weekend. Mayor is advising anyon W was in this area this mning T shower. Bag your clothesnd those clothes to the power company and you can ompensatinfor tug those , David. Linsey Davis on the scene us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.